Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $110,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

