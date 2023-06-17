Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Position Lifted by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,009,000 after buying an additional 17,565,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532,370 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,391,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.