GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $1,432,500.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GitLab Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

