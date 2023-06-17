Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 765.0 days.

Givaudan Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GVDBF stock traded down $81.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,280.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,645.88 and a 1-year high of $3,623.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,343.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,193.76.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

