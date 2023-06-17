Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 765.0 days.
Givaudan Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of GVDBF stock traded down $81.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,280.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,645.88 and a 1-year high of $3,623.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,343.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,193.76.
Givaudan Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Givaudan (GVDBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.