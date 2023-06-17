Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.75.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

