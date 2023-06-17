Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

DIV opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

