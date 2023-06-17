Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.05. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

