Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 24,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 23,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 86,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.