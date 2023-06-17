Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 24,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 23,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 86,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter.
About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
