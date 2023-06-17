Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

QYLD stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

