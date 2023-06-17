Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of RAYS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386. Global X Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a PE ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Institutional Trading of Global X Solar ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAYS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

