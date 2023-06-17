GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
GMS Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of GMS stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163,593 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GMS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
GMS Company Profile
GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
