GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of GMS

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,082,084 shares of company stock worth $71,920,348 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163,593 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GMS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.