GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 392.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance
Shares of GGNDF stock remained flat at $24.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28.
About GN Store Nord A/S
GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.
Featured Stories
