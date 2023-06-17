GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

