GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 2,613 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average of $222.61. The firm has a market cap of $429.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.