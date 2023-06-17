Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.15 and traded as low as C$7.12. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 28,654 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.09. The company has a market cap of C$271.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$194.99 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1832436 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

