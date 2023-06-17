Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Down 11.8% in May

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 762,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Graphite Bio Trading Down 4.8 %

GRPH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 97,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 8,538,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 502,381 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 3,311.3% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 969,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 941,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.