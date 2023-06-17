Gregory L. Hart Sells 12,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

