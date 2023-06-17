Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $4.48 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Grin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $478,588.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,450.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00289848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00517943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00057669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00401723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.