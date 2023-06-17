Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Down 11.4% in May

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Guild stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 72,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Guild has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $727.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guild will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Guild by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Guild in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

