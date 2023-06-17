GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $18.70 during midday trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

