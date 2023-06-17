GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance
GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $18.70 during midday trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.