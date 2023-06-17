Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading Down 2.6%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 158,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 634,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.64.

About Gunsynd

(Get Rating)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.