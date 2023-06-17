H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 112,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,771. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

A number of analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

