Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,932,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 9,506,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,814.1 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

Haidilao International stock remained flat at $2.23 during midday trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

