Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Plans Dividend of GBX 12.34

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Halma Stock Down 0.4 %

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,336 ($29.23) on Friday. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,870 ($23.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.54). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,360.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,216.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3,959.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLMA. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,121 ($26.54).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

