Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Trading Up 0.1%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €6.96 ($7.48) and last traded at €6.96 ($7.48). Approximately 44,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.95 ($7.47).

Hamborner REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

