Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 27th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$35.25 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$10.89 and a 12-month high of C$36.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.38.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

