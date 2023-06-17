Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

