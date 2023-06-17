Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 644,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $562.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
