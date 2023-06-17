HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.15

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.15 and traded as high as $58.78. HCI Group shares last traded at $58.78, with a volume of 90,197 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

HCI Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $129.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Watts acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,280 shares in the company, valued at $313,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Watts acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,874.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HCI Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HCI Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Further Reading

