Head-To-Head Analysis: Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) versus ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ – Get Rating) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and ASM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASM International $2.54 billion 8.45 $410.04 million $13.48 32.29

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ASM International 1 1 6 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Katy Industries and ASM International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ASM International has a consensus price target of $347.20, suggesting a potential downside of 20.24%. Given ASM International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASM International is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A ASM International 24.66% 24.29% 18.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ASM International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of ASM International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASM International beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials used in assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and subsequently assembled, packaged, and tested. The company was founded by Arthur H. del Prado on March 4, 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

