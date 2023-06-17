Head to Head Comparison: Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Kuke Music’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.50 -$6.94 million ($0.23) -6.13 Kuke Music $17.11 million 0.85 -$132.88 million ($0.21) -3.27

ATA Creativity Global has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuke Music, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -24.28% -35.42% -10.52% Kuke Music N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Kuke Music, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats Kuke Music on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment provides music festival events and music performance services; and sells musical instruments, including conch smart speakers. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms, digital music service providers, and commercial enterprises, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. It has institutional subscribers, including universities and music conservatories, as well as public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

