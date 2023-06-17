Head-To-Head Contrast: Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) & Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bosideng International and Moncler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bosideng International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Moncler 0 1 4 0 2.80

Moncler has a consensus price target of $54.80, indicating a potential downside of 22.84%. Given Moncler’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moncler is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bosideng International and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bosideng International and Moncler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 7.20 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 167.51

Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moncler beats Bosideng International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bosideng International

(Get Rating)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing branded down and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including branded menswear, school uniform, and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. As of March 31, 2022, it operated 462 ladieswear retail outlets; 364 self-operated retail outlets; and 98 retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Moncler

(Get Rating)

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.