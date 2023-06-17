Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $175.48

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.48 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.15). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 114,653 shares trading hands.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.10. The company has a market cap of £336.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.