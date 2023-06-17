Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Trading Up 0.4%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 15,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 51,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

