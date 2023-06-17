Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Update

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HILS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Down 9.2 %

Hillstream BioPharma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 83,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,445. Hillstream BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Hillstream BioPharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

Featured Stories

