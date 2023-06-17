Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $654.57

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 654.57 ($8.19) and traded as high as GBX 686 ($8.58). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 675 ($8.45), with a volume of 48,863 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on HFG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 654.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,000.00%.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of £49,995 ($62,556.31). 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

