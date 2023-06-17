Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $654.57

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 654.57 ($8.19) and traded as high as GBX 686 ($8.58). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 675 ($8.45), with a volume of 48,863 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on HFG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Hilton Food Group Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 654.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.58.
Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group
In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of £49,995 ($62,556.31). 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
