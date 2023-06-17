Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE HGV opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

