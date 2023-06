Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Company Profile

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.

