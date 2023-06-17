Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 3,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.40.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.