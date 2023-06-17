Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

