Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.56.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

