Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

