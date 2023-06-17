Horizen Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.90 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Horizen has a total market cap of $88.90 million and $2.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $6.44 or 0.00024311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00096624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00042415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,804,619 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

