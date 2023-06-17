Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 961,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 218,943 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $30.48.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,516,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,313,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,583 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.