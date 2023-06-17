Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HOVNP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%.

