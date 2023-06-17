Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 781 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,464,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.