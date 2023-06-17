Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.26 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

