Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

