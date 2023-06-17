Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 3,000 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.3628 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

