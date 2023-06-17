Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 36,103 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODMGet Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,103 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.40% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $27.21 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

